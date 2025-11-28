Donnie McClurkin’s New Single, “Better Afterwhile”

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

(Los Angeles, CA) – GRAMMY®, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning gospel music legend, Donnie McClurkin continues to prove his unmatched impact in the genre with the explosive success of his latest single, “Better AfterWhile.” The uplifting anthem has become the fastest-moving song at gospel radio, inspiring audiences nationwide and dominating spins in key markets including St. Louis, MO; Memphis, TN; Chicago, IL; Jackson, MS; Baltimore, MD; and Louisville, KY.

“Better AfterWhile” is McClurkin’s newest release from his highly anticipated final recording project, FINALLY! set for a 2026 roll-out. The single now in the Top# 20 position on the Billboard Media Base Chart delivers a message of perseverance, unwavering faith, and the certainty that God’s promises remain true, even in the hardest seasons.

“This song is a reminder that what we’re going through is not the end of the story,” shares McClurkin. “No matter how dark it gets or how long you’ve been waiting, God has already worked out your victory. If you hold on, trust Him, and keep believing, it’s going to get better, afterwhile.”

McClurkin’s social footprint continues to surge, reaching over four million fans across platforms, with Facebook driving record momentum as “Better Afterwhile” sparked powerful engagement through faith-filled encouragement, personal storytelling, and live worship moments.

With decades of ministry through music and a legacy cemented as one of gospel’s most influential voices, McClurkin once again meets listeners where they are, encouraging healing, hope, and spiritual breakthrough.

Music fans and radio programmers alike are rallying behind the song’s powerful message, fueling a trajectory positioned for continued chart success.

“Better AfterWhile” is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

About Donnie McClurkin

Donnie McClurkin is one of the most recognized voices in gospel music, with a career spanning over three decades. A trailblazer, minister, and worship leader, McClurkin has earned multiple Grammy®, Dove, Stellar, BET, NAACP Image, and Soul Train Awards, solidifying his status as one of the genre’s most celebrated artists. With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, McClurkin’s music has transcended denominational and cultural boundaries, inspiring generations through heartfelt worship and messages of hope. He has shared the stage with icons across gospel and mainstream music and has been featured on some of the world’s most prominent platforms, from televised specials and award shows to international crusades and worship gatherings.

Donnie McClurkin’s New Single, “Better Afterwhile” was originally published on praiserichmond.com