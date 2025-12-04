Light Snow Possible In Baltimore Friday As Cold Front Moves In

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Baltimore could see its first notable taste of wintry weather this week as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a light round of snow on Friday. While totals are expected to remain low, forecasters say even minor accumulation could create slippery conditions across the region.

A cold air mass trailing behind Thursday’s front will set the stage for snow showers to develop during the day Friday. According to the NWS, there is a 50 percent chance of snow, with areas south of I-66 most likely to see flakes. Around half an inch of accumulation is possible at BWI, which could be enough to cause slick spots during the morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, keeping the air cold enough for snow to stick on untreated surfaces.

By Friday night, the system pulls away but still leaves behind a slight chance of additional snow, rain, or freezing rain as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. Any moisture lingering into the overnight hours could lead to icy patches, especially on bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads.

The good news for weekend plans: the winter weather won’t last long. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly sunny, with temperatures rebounding into the low 40s, offering a quieter and more comfortable start to December.

Drivers are urged to use caution on Friday, allow extra travel time, and stay tuned for updates as the forecast continues to evolve.

