LOUIS CARR APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF BET

NEW YORK – DEC. 3, 2025 – Paramount today announced that Louis Carr has been appointed President of BET, expanding his longstanding leadership at the largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture. Carr assumes leadership of BET from Scott Mills, who earlier today announced his departure after 23 years at the company. Carr will report to George Cheeks, Chair of TV Media at Paramount.

Carr’s appointment marks a defining moment for BET as the network continues to evolve, innovate, and deepen its impact across culture. With an extraordinary 39-year tenure at BET, Carr has been one of the most consequential executives in the brand’s history and the broader media industry. His leadership has transformed the multicultural advertising landscape, connected global corporations to Black and Brown communities, and positioned BET as the premier destination for Black audiences worldwide.

“Louis’ leadership has been integral to BET’s success for nearly four decades,” said Cheeks. “His vision for the future will drive innovation, deepen BET’s cultural impact, and position the brand for continued growth.”

During his decades of service, Carr has generated billions in advertising sales, cultivated groundbreaking partnerships with category-leading companies such as Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Unilever, McDonald’s, Meta, and Toyota, and guided them toward meaningful and sustainable investments in diverse communities. Armed with a deep understanding of linear TV, digital, and social ecosystems, Carr helped build BET’s unrivaled repository of insights on Black consumers — the largest of any media company in the world. His data-driven philosophy has shaped content, campaigns, and corporate strategy for brands seeking both business results and cultural alignment.

“BET and its commitment to Black and Brown communities has been my life’s work. It’s a privilege to lead the brand to the next level of excellence and impact,” said Carr.

Under Carr’s leadership as President, BET will continue to build on its more than four-decade legacy of deepening its connection with the Black community, while optimizing all resources across the Paramount ecosystem.

LOUIS CARR APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF BET was originally published on praiserichmond.com