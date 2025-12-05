Teaching the Bag Early: Inside Baltimore’s First Student-Led Youth Wealth Summit

Source: R1 Digital / Airiel B.

Baltimore’s young people are getting a powerful new opportunity to learn the money game early, courtesy of some familiar faces to the 92Q family. Media powerhouse and friend of the station, Raven Paris Parker and Tony Parker, to talk about their newest initiative that is about to pour directly into the next generation. Together, they founded the CEO Empowerment Network, the organization behind the city’s highly respected Wealth Summit. Usually, this event is geared toward adults, but this year they are creating something exclusively for the kids and, even better, it is completely free.

The Youth Wealth Summit, happening on December 9, is part of the new Be More Me Speaker Series in partnership with Baltimore City. The Parkers told 92Q that the goal is simple: give young people the access, knowledge and confidence many adults were never taught. Raven shared that growing up, financial conversations were limited to saving a little from each paycheck and tithing. For many in Baltimore, that is still the extent of money management training.

Their expanded youth summit will change that with a dedicated student lounge, youth-focused workshops and panels, and hands-on experience that includes registration support, hosting duties and panel moderation. Even more impressive, the programming was created by the students themselves. A youth advisory board spent eight weeks learning financial literacy and building the summit from the ground up. The students are also being paid for their work and earning service learning hours while gaining financial skills they will carry for life.

Parents have an extra incentive, too. Kids who attend can qualify for a $100 reward when they open a new bank account with partners like CQ Bank and First National Bank.

Registration is available at CEO-EN.org. Follow @_WealthSummitLive and @CEOEN for more details.

