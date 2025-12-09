Favorite Black Christmas Episodes to Rewatch During the Holidays

Christmas movies from Rudolph to the Peanuts and cheesy Lifetime rom-coms are often picked as fan favorites to binge during the holidays. But, some of our favorite Black sitcoms have played a pivotal role in getting us into the Christmas spirit.

From our favorite comedy shows like Martin or Living Single to family favorites like the Winslows on Family Matters or the hilarious chaos of the Bernie Mac Show, everyone has one special holiday episode they go back to revel in that nostalgic, merry feeling during the Christmas season.

So, here is a list of our favorite holiday episodes from some of our beloved Black sitcoms.