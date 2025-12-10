Layoffs Coming To BGE As Utility Shifts Strategy For Future Operations

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

BGE confirmed Wednesday that layoffs will soon impact its workforce as the company shifts its focus toward long-term stability and customer service, WMAR News reports.

In a statement, a BGE spokesperson said the decision was difficult but necessary to maintain the company’s commitment to affordability and reliability. “These decisions are never easy, but they are necessary to strengthen BGE’s long-term ability to serve our customers and advance our commitment to affordability and reliability,” the spokesperson said.

The utility company added that it will continue offering support to employees and customers throughout the transition process.

BGE President and CEO Tamla Olivier acknowledged the weight of the decision, noting the company’s history of community-centered service. “We do not take this decision lightly and recognize that it affects people’s lives. What has always made BGE special is our people, the way we show up for one another, for our customers, and for our community,” Olivier said. “This is a difficult moment, but I’m confident in our ability to come together and continue to deliver on our purpose.”

