Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 1: The Gift of Self-Confidence”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the first day of Christmas, I want to share the gift of self-confidence. The old parable states, “The most beautiful thing you can ever wear is self-confidence.” This Christmas, forgive yourself for past mistakes and past failures. Learn to speak well and good to yourself and of yourself, and then spread that confidence to others. Keep in mind that before you can really love others, it is best to first truly love yourself—not conceited love of self, but esteem-building love of self. Every day, tell yourself that you are beautifully and wonderfully made and that you are a masterpiece because you are created by Love, the master. So this Christmas, start with the gift of self-confidence. Wear it and then share it with others.

✕

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:



The 12 Days of Christmas Day 1: The Gift of Self-Confidence was originally published on getuperica.com