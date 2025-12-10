The Whispers Honor Late Members In Reissue of Gospel Album, “Thankful”

Source: Bill Carpenter / Kingdom Records

The surviving members of legendary R&B group The Whispers have announced the upcoming re-release of their beloved 2009 gospel album, Thankful, on December 12.

According to a press release, the reissue (titled Thankful: The Compilation) will include a new intro from Wallace “Scotty” Scott and Leaveil Degree discussing the inspiration behind the project.

The duo will also reflect on the losses of two founding members who have passed away since the original release. Nick Caldwell passed away from congestive heart failure in 2016, while Scotty’s twin brother, Walter Scott, succumbed to stomach cancer this past June.

The album features the original 11 tracks, four of which were produced by gospel icon and Whispers fan Fred Hammond. Rounding out the compilation are four remixes of the single “Praise His Holy Name,” including two remixes by Grammy-winning mixer Maurice Joshua.

“Doing the Whispers remix was very exciting for myself,” says Joshua, whose remixes generated over 2 million streams in various incarnations over the years. “I grew up spinning The Whispers and playing their music as a DJ throughout the decades. Just to hear the stems and their slick vocal harmonies was wonderous. It was a wonderful and joyous feeling just to be part of their legacy and having touched such a great record.”

Thankful spent 45 weeks on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart following its initial release, peaking at #3.

