Weekend Snow Alert: Accumulating Snow Expected Across Baltimore By Sunday Morning

Marylanders should prepare for a snowy start to Sunday as a late weekend system brings accumulating snow to the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service reported that an area of low pressure moving in from the west is expected to arrive late Saturday night, spreading snow across central and eastern Maryland while most residents are asleep. Snow is forecast to begin sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, possibly starting as a brief rain and snow mix before colder air allows snow to fully take over.

Because the snowfall will occur overnight, it is expected to stick quickly to untreated roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Forecasters are calling for a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow across much of the region, including Baltimore. Some neighborhoods could see closer to 4 inches where heavier snow bands develop.

Sunday morning travel is expected to be messy and slippery, especially on secondary roads and untreated surfaces. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution, particularly during the early morning hours. The snow should taper off by mid-morning, likely ending between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., but lingering slick spots could impact church services, youth sports, and other early Sunday activities.

Behind the snow, much colder air will rush into the region Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall rapidly into the teens and low 20s, with gusty winds creating dangerous wind chills overnight. Any remaining moisture could refreeze, creating icy conditions into Monday morning.

Monday will be cold but sunny, with highs only reaching the lower 30s. Some gradual melting is expected before milder temperatures return later next week.

