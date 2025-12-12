Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to Host Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Spectacular

Source: Greg Pease / Getty

Baltimore is ringing in the new year in a big way.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the launch of “New Year’s Eve Spectacular| set to light up the Inner Harbor, giving residents and visitors a fresh reason to celebrate as the calendar turns. The citywide celebration will officially kick off at 6:00 PM on December 31 and run straight through midnight, offering hours of entertainment, activities, and prime views of a fireworks show designed to be seen from multiple neighborhoods.

According to the mayor, the New Year’s Eve Spectacular will transform the Inner Harbor into a hub of energy and excitement, with fireworks, live entertainment, food vendors, ice skating, and family friendly programming throughout the evening. Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming event that brings together people of all ages while showcasing Baltimore’s local talent and iconic waterfront.

In addition to fireworks, attendees can expect live and local entertainment staged around the Harbor, highlighting Baltimore artists and performers as the city celebrates the close of one year and the start of another. Food and retail vendors will also be on site, offering a festive mix of eats, drinks, and treats to keep the party going into the night.

Fireworks will be a major centerpiece of the celebration, with barges positioned between Point Park and Domino Sugar, as well as within the Inner Harbor Channel. The strategic placement is designed to ensure optimal viewing from both the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill, allowing spectators across the waterfront to enjoy the midnight display.

City leaders say the new event reflects a broader effort to expand Baltimore’s cultural calendar and create more shared experiences that bring people together. With fireworks over the water, music in the air, and activities for families and friends, the New Year’s Eve Spectacular is shaping up to be a new Baltimore tradition as the city counts down to the start of another year in Charm City.

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to Host Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Spectacular was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com