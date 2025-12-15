Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A 14-year-old boy has died following a shooting near Morrell Park, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed that he died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Baltimore Police detectives at 410-396-2499.

Teen Killed In Shooting On Washington Boulevard In Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com