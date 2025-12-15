Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens sent a clear message Sunday that their AFC North title hopes are still very much alive.

Coming off back-to-back losses, Baltimore delivered its most complete performance of the season in a dominant 24-0 road shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach John Harbaugh called it the Ravens’ best all-around game, highlighting execution in all three phases.

Lamar Jackson led the way with two first-half touchdown passes and steady command of the offense. He connected with Rasheen Ali and Zay Flowers and finished 8 of 12 for 150 yards. Derrick Henry added another powerful chapter to his season, rushing for 100 yards on just 11 carries, marking his sixth 100-yard game.

The Ravens’ defense stole the spotlight, holding Joe Burrow scoreless for the first time in his career. Baltimore sacked Burrow three times and picked him off twice, including a back-breaking fourth-quarter interception that turned into a 95-yard touchdown. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy made the pick and lateraled to safety Alohi Gilman, who took it the rest of the way for the first defensive touchdown of his career.

Baltimore controlled the game despite possessing the ball for just over 20 minutes, scoring on three straight drives spanning halftime. The Ravens also avenged their Thanksgiving night loss to Cincinnati and earned their fourth straight road win.

Now 7 and 7, Baltimore sits just a half game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North race. The Ravens return home next Sunday night to host New England with momentum firmly on their side.

Ravens Make Statement With Dominant 24–0 Shutout Of Bengals was originally published on 92q.com