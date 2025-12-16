Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

CAMEO Consultant Company

Business Description: “Professional Security Services — Protection You Can Trust. Presence You Can Feel.

Business Website: https://cameoconsultantco.com/

Women’s Wellness Lounge

Business Description: “Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/

Pete’s Kitchen

Business Description: “Serving Love, One Bite at a Time”

Business Website: https://eatsbypete.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday [12-16-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com