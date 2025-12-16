Buy Black Tuesday [12-16-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
CAMEO Consultant Company
Business Description: “Professional Security Services — Protection You Can Trust. Presence You Can Feel.
Business Website: https://cameoconsultantco.com/
Women’s Wellness Lounge
Business Description: “Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.”
Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/
Pete’s Kitchen
Business Description: “Serving Love, One Bite at a Time”
Business Website: https://eatsbypete.com/
