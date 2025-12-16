Ravens Lose Linebacker Teddye Buchanan To Season-Ending ACL Injury

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens pitched a shutout on Sunday, but the win came with a significant cost on defense.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that linebacker Teddye Buchanan has torn his ACL, an injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The team remains hopeful Buchanan could return in time for training camp next summer, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Buchanan was carted off the field during Sunday’s game after suffering the knee injury while covering a punt. Harbaugh expressed concern immediately after the game, and further evaluation confirmed the feared diagnosis first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The loss is a major blow to Baltimore’s defense. Buchanan, a fourth round rookie, quickly emerged as a full time starter after beginning the season in a rotation. He finishes the year with 93 total tackles, second on the team behind Roquan Smith, and became a steady presence at the second level of the defense.

With Buchanan out, the Ravens will need to adjust their linebacker rotation for the stretch run and any potential postseason push. Trenton Simpson is expected to step into the starting role alongside Smith. The former third round pick from Clemson took over following Buchanan’s injury on Sunday and recorded nine tackles. Simpson has now made 16 starts over his young career and is the most experienced option available.

Baltimore’s depth is already thin up front. The Ravens are also without All Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the rest of the season, further stressing a defense that has leaned heavily on its core contributors.

Undrafted rookie Jay Higgins remains on injured reserve, leaving veteran special teams contributor Jake Hummel as the primary depth option at linebacker.

Sunday’s victory moved Baltimore to 7 and 7, keeping the Ravens within striking distance of the AFC North lead. Winning the division remains the clearest path to the playoffs, but Buchanan’s season ending injury means the defense will have to make that push without one of its most productive young players.

Ravens Lose Linebacker Teddye Buchanan To Season-Ending ACL Injury was originally published on 92q.com