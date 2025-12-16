Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Michelle Obama said that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had plans to see Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, the same day of their tragic deaths.

The former first lady, 61, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night that former President Obama knew the acclaimed filmmaker for “many years.”

“We were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night,” she told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview on the show. “Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”

President Donald Trump wrote controversial statements about the famed director’s death on Truth Social. He said his death was, “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through… a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Without blatantly calling out the President, Obama said on Kimmel, “They [Mr. and Mrs. Reiner] are not deranged or crazed,” and that they are “passionate people when there’s not a lot of courage going on.”

The bodies of Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were discovered on Sunday in their Los Angeles home in what police described as a “homicide.” 32-year-old Nick Reiner, one of their sons, was arrested and held with no bond on suspicion of murder.

In a statement on social media, former President Barack Obama said “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose.”

You can watch the full Jimmy Kimmel interview below.

Obamas Had Plans To See Rob & Michele Reiner on Night Of Their Deaths was originally published on thelightnc.com