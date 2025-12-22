The 12 Days of Christmas Day 9: The Gift of Wisdom
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 9: The Gift of Wisdom”
Tis the season to be… that’s right, Jolly! As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day.
On the 9th day of Christmas, I want to share the gift of wisdom. The book of Proverbs says, “Fools learn nothing from wise men, but wise men learn much from fools.” Wisdom is a gift that can have a powerful and tremendous impact on your success. Most people think wisdom only comes from old age, but that is not true. Wisdom comes from a willingness to be a lifelong learner and a student of people, life, and the scriptures. Proverbs says, “Wisdom is the primary thing; in all your getting, get wisdom and understanding.” It will bless you and keep you safe and secure.
I make a habit of praying daily for wisdom and reading a proverb a day. I do this every day and share it with others. So this Christmas, share the gift of wisdom with your family, your friends, and with yourself.
