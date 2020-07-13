CLOSE
Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook confirmed the reason why he hasn’t joined the team in Orlando for the NBA restart, he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook, 31, confirmed the positive diagnosis on Monday, writing, “I tested positive for wearing covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot”

Westbrook becomes the highest-profile NBA star to test positive for the virus since Rudy Gobert‘s positive test in mid-March. Gobert’s testing positive prompted the NBA to shut down the season temporarily.

In his first season in Houston, Westbrook is averaging career highs in field goal percentage (47%) while also putting up 27.5 points per game, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. The Rockets are currently in the sixth seed for the NBA playoffs as the official league restart is set to begin on July 31.

