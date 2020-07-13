Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)” [VIDEO]

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us with another preview of what’s to come.

“Mo’Lo (Like You),” the second single from his forthcoming project, is one of 12 tracks to be featured on the album. It’s a song about wanting to be closer to God.

Book of Mali is due on August 14, 2020. Check out the video for “Mo’Lo (Like You)” below.

