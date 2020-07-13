CLOSE
National News
Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)” [VIDEO]

2019 Black Music Honors - Press Room

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us with another preview of what’s to come. 

“Mo’Lo (Like You),” the second single from his forthcoming project, is one of 12 tracks to be featured on the album. It’s a song about wanting to be closer to God.

Book of Mali is due on August 14, 2020. Check out the video for “Mo’Lo (Like You)” below.

Movin’ On: Jonathan McReynolds &amp; Mali Music Takeover For Live Performance &amp; Discussion About Life’s Lessons [VIDEO]

Mali Music Partners With RCA Inspiration, Debuts New Single “Let Go” [VIDEO]

