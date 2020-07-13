There’s so much power in love! Jekalyn Carr speaks to such in her new concept video for “Power of Love,” which highlights different partnerships in family and work.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The video, which was directed by Kauwuane Burton and her father Allen Carr, was shot in Africa, London and Asia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Live is powerful and we must embrace our family, friends and others using that power,” Carr says. “We all need a hug sometimes, and this song is to share that hug with you through the power of love.”

Take a look up top!

DON’T MISS…

Jekalyn Carr Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandfather

Jekalyn Carr Debuts Her First Concept Music Video, “I See Miracles”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jekalyn Carr Releases ‘Power of Love’ Music Video was originally published on getuperica.com