Jekalyn Carr Releases 'Power of Love' Music Video

There’s so much power in love! Jekalyn Carr speaks to such in her new concept video for “Power of Love,” which highlights different partnerships in family and work.

The video, which was directed by Kauwuane Burton and her father Allen Carr, was shot in Africa, London and Asia. 

“Live is powerful and we must embrace our family, friends and others using that power,” Carr says. “We all need a hug sometimes, and this song is to share that hug with you through the power of love.” 

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman! This month, she released two new songs called "Changing Your Story" and "Power of Love. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. She also recently announced that she’d be releasing a 5-week “Principles To Winning In Life” e-course. “This is a very strong and pivotal opportunity that I have to give you powerful information and principles to make sure that your life is lining up with God’s word concerning you,” she says about the course. See photos of Jekalyn Carr throughout the years and catch her performing alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins for “A Night of Inspiration” on July 2, 2020. The exclusive virtual event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience. For e-tickets, visit urban1events.com.

Jekalyn Carr Releases ‘Power of Love’ Music Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

