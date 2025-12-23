Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 10: The Gift of Encouragement”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day.

On the 10th day of Christmas, I want to share the gift of encouragement. Share it with your friends and family. Novelist Edith Wharton said, “There are two ways to spread the light. You can be the candle, or you can be the mirror that reflects it.” This Christmas, spread the light of encouragement. Encourage others to pursue their dreams, to go back to school, or to start a business. Most people go to bed hungry, not for food, but rather for a word of encouragement. Encouragement is necessary, and encouragement is like perfume—when you give it to others, you cannot help but get a little on yourself.

This Christmas, give the gift of encouragement. You’ll be glad you did. Encourage somebody else, and you’ll be blessed for it.

