Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 23, 2025
Staying informed is key to staying empowered. In her latest “What We Need to Know” segment, Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential updates impacting our community, from shifts in federal policy to personal stories of struggle and major changes in how we receive our tax money.
Vice President J.D.Vance Speaks at America Fest 2025 Conference
Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking at the America Fest 2025 conference, declared that the Trump administration has successfully dismantled federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Vance claimed these initiatives discriminated against white and Asian Americans and were incompatible with American values. He told the crowd in Phoenix that Americans should be judged on merit alone and no longer need to "apologize for being white," a statement met with loud applause. For many, this move signals a major reversal of efforts aimed at creating more equitable opportunities in the workplace and beyond, relegating DEI, in the administration's words, "to the dustbin of history."
The Heartbreaking Story of Derrick Williams
The heartbreaking story of Derrick Williams, a Mount Vernon, New York police officer. A 19-year veteran of the force, Williams is facing termination and the loss of his health insurance just six months before he is eligible for retirement. Officer Williams is suffering from kidney failure, which he says resulted from contracting COVID-19 in 2020 while working double shifts. He now requires daily dialysis to live. The department, however, has ruled his illness as non-job-related and stopped his pay after he became too sick to continue working. This situation has sparked outrage and support from retired officers, drawing attention to how our first responders are treated when they fall ill.ious B.I.G.
Tax Refund Checks Coming to an End
According to CPA Katrina McCraft, the era of paper tax refund checks is coming to an end. The IRS is transitioning to almost entirely electronic payments. While the filing process remains the same, your refund will now be issued through direct deposit, digital wallets like PayPal or Venmo, or prepaid debit cards. Paper checks will only be used in very rare cases. It is vital to provide your banking information when you file. Failing to do so could delay your refund by six weeks or more. This change is designed to make refunds faster and more secure, but it requires us to be prepared. Now is the time to get your direct deposit information in order to avoid any delays in getting the money you are owed.
