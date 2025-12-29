Just Be Nice | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell got real about about the simple yet profound act of kindness. Balancing a hectic schedule of singing, hosting award shows, and radio broadcasting, Erica Campbell made one message absolutely clear: she doesn’t “play games” when it comes to her supporters. Whether she’s hustling to the next event or caught in a whirlwind of activity, Erica makes it a priority to pause and acknowledge her fans. If someone asks for a picture, she finds a moment—no matter how busy. For Erica, this is about much more than celebrity status; it’s a reflection of deep gratitude. She recognizes that alongside God’s grace, it’s the people buying tickets, streaming music, and following online who help her remain in the spotlight.

Erica’s commitment to kindness is rooted in a powerful personal experience. She shared with listeners a memory from childhood when she was overlooked by a gospel legend she deeply admired. That moment left a mark—one she never forgot—and it inspired Erica to make a lifelong promise to never let anyone else experience that kind of rejection. She was honest about the human side of life: we never know what others are dealing with, but a tough day is never an excuse to be rude. Erica’s transparency shone through when she extended an open-hearted apology to anyone she’s ever inadvertently hurt, showing that humility and a willingness to self-reflect truly matter as much as talent in the walk of faith.



At its heart, Erica’s message was a spiritual challenge to all who call themselves believers. She reminded her audience that if we say we sing for Jesus or represent Him on the job or in our community, we need to show it in our actions. Don’t be the person in your friend group or at your workplace who’s known for being harsh or cynical. Erica urged everyone to stop turning people’s missteps into gossip or bad news. Instead, she called for our lives to reflect the same kindness that God shows us each day.

The “Ericaism” wrapped up with a vibrant call to action: just be nice. In a sometimes chaotic world, Erica encouraged simple acts like a friendly greeting or a genuine smile, reminding us you never know how much your kindness might mean. As Erica closed, “I love you, and I mean it”—a promise to live out love, not just say it.

