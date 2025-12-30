They Know Christians By Their Love | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell gives a word on “Get Up Mornings” that get’s real about authenticity. In a world obsessed with titles, followers, and accolades, Campbell challenges the community to bring their true selves to the table—especially when walking into the house of the Lord. Erica addresses a common habit: leading with a resume. Too often, people introduce themselves by what they have done rather than who they are. Campbell stressed that while bios and awards are nice, they don’t reveal a person’s character. “People should meet your character before they meet your accomplishments,” she urged. It is a powerful reminder that our hearts should speak louder than our trophies. If you feel your achievements are more important than your spirit, you might be missing the point of the walk.



✕

RELATED STORIES

Confess It | Faith Walk

Healing | Ericaism

GRIFF Shines in BET+ Original Film Vera’s Holiday Flop

Erica shared an incredible testimony about Pastor Dale Hobson. When he first arrived at their church, he didn’t announce himself as a prophet or a preacher. Instead, he simply asked to join the security team. He served faithfully, protecting the congregation and building a system to keep everyone safe. It wasn’t until Pastor Campbell saw him preaching powerfully on TBN that they realized the depth of his gift. When asked why he stayed quiet, his answer was profound: he wanted them to see him serve before they knew who he was. He chose service over status to ensure his elevation was grounded in truth.

Erica applies this same principle to her own life. Despite her massive success in gospel music, she prefers to introduce herself as “a girl who loves God” and “a girl who loves people.” She called out the reality that some people with the biggest platforms and awards can be the meanest behind closed doors. For Campbell, insecurity is loud, but true confidence is humble. She emphasized that she will always value the heart of the usher or the cleaner just as much as the person in the pulpit.

The segment wrapped up with a shout-out to her sister, Goo Goo, a fabulous stylist and influencer. Yet, at church, you will catch her in sweatpants picking up trash. Campbell reminded listeners that serving in the parking lot, children’s ministry, or cleaning the bathrooms is beautiful. It speaks to a heart that truly cares. “Show us who you are, not just what you do,” she concluded. It is a message that hits home for anyone striving to walk by faith and keep it real.

READ MORE STORIES

They Know Christians By Their Love | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com