Kwanzaa Principle Ujima – Power of Collective Work and Responsibility

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Kwanzaa Principle Ujima – The Power of Collective Work and Responsibility”

Today, I want to share insight into the Kwanzaa principle of Ujima, which stands for collective work and responsibility. Collective work means to think like a team, work like a team, so you can win like a team. Responsibility means to respond with your best ability to do your part in making any and every endeavor a success.

If you take a horse that by itself can pull 1,400 pounds and another horse that by itself can pull 1,500 pounds, you might think that together they could pull 2,900 pounds. But that is not the case. When they pull together and work together, they can pull 4,500 pounds due to momentum. Make a point to think like a team, work like a team, and you will win more like a team. Then, make sure to take full responsibility—do the best you can and do your part.

Make a point to practice the principle of Ujima—collective work and responsibility—every day.

