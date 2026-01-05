In Which A Therapist Makes The Case For Slacker Resolutions

Source: Marinela Malcheva / Getty

The end of the year is often viewed as a time to celebrate and create resolutions for the new year. People set idealistic, highly productive goals, only to give up on most of them by mid-February. What if, this time, you added some slacker resolutions?

Exhale, We Made It!

If you’re reading this article, then congratulations—you survived 2025 and made it into 2026! Let’s all take a moment to let that sink in and collectively exhale. No, really. Pause right here to take one deep breath in through your nose, hold it for four seconds, then blow it out through your mouth. I’ll wait.

Now that you’re present, really appreciate the fact that you made it through another year. It may feel like a frivolous statement and one that’s easy to take for granted, but let’s be real: a lot of people aren’t here to say the same. So before you rush to tackle your list of New Year’s resolutions, spend a little time reflecting on the year that was.

All last week, social media was full of year-end recaps from people sharing their own personal highlights from 2025. There is one thing that almost all of these posts have in common: they showcase the good times. But the reality is that life isn’t always good times. Life be life-ing, and chances are, you survived your fair share of “stuff.” Life is often stressful. Intense. Uncertain. Scary. Lonely. Sad. And here’s the kicker: no one is exempt. That’s why sometimes life is simply about surviving.

Slacker Resolutions

What is a slacker resolution? It’s a term I use to describe things that some may see as indulgent, whereas I see them as necessary for survival. Some of these may raise a few eyebrows, but hey, I’m not here to win approval. I’m simply sharing my own ideas about ways to improve the quality of your life.

High on the list of suggested slacker resolutions is using all of your PTO this year. Yes, all of it. When your eulogy is being read, what is highly UNlikely to be mentioned? Your perfect attendance at work.

We’ve all heard examples of companies quietly and quickly filling positions, replacing staff, and moving on with business as usual when someone leaves a job or passes away. So my advice is to use those paid days regularly, and however you see fit: a mental health day, a self-care day, a binge-watch your favorite series day. Because when you die, do you know one of the things you can’t take with you? All of that unused PTO.

Suggested slacker resolution number two: say no more often. Say no to the things that don’t bring you joy. Say no to projects that drain you. Say no to attending gatherings with people you don’t really enjoy being around. Say no to doing things you feel like you are “supposed” to be doing just because everyone else seems to be doing them. Allow yourself to say no without guilt or explanation because keep in mind, “no” is a complete sentence.

Suggested slacker resolution number three is to say yes more often. I know, it’s the complete opposite of suggestion number two, but let me explain. Saying yes opens the door to possibilities. This is not the same as saying yes to things that drain you; it’s about saying yes to things you might have been avoiding because of uncertainty or fear. Say yes to the coffee date with the person you’re not totally sure you’ll vibe with, because who knows, maybe you will. Say yes to attending that industry event on your own because the connection to your next big project might be there. Television producer, screenwriter, and director Shonda Rhimes wrote an entire book called Year of Yes in which she detailed all of the fantastic and surprising things that happened after she vowed to say yes to just about everything for an entire year. It’s a great read if you have the time.

A final suggested slacker resolution is to make life easier for yourself whenever possible. Outsource or delegate where you can. If you have it in your budget, go ahead and spring for the fluff-and-fold laundry service, the occasional cleaning service for your place, or the grocery delivery. Take a store-bought dish to the potluck after doctoring it with some additional spices to make it “your own.” (I won’t tell!) The point is, if there is an easier way to get it done, why not take it? Because—spoiler alert—she or he who ends up the most exhausted does not, in fact, win a prize.

SMART Goals

If you are one of those people who MUST create “productive” resolutions, consider giving yourself some grace in the new year by lowering some of your self-imposed expectations. Setting the bar too high is often the perfect setup for failure. Case in point, just take a look at the crowd inside your local gym during the first week of January compared to the first week of March. People who have never exercised before often struggle to sustain the pace when they set an overly ambitious goal to start working out every day. I’m not saying you shouldn’t have goals, but you might have more success achieving them if you made them a little more manageable.

In the therapy community, we often encourage clients to set SMART personal goals. In this usage, “SMART” isn’t an adjective for how intelligent the goals are. SMART is an acronym used to set parameters for goals, ensuring they are Specific, Measurable, Achievable (or Attainable), Relevant, and Time-bound. The following is a breakdown of each component applied to the crowd-favorite goal of “getting in shape.”

Specific – This defines your goal and keeps it from being too broad or vague. For example, “I’m going to exercise more” is not specific. But “I will walk around the neighborhood for 30 minutes each day after dinner” leaves little room for ambiguity.

Measurable – How do you plan to track your progress or measure your success? Think of how you can quantify your efforts, such as using the calendar at home, on your phone, or in a fitness app.

Achievable – How realistic is your goal? If you are not already a runner, setting a goal to run 5 miles per day from the start is not realistic. A better goal might be to first work your way up to 1 mile, then 2, and then add additional miles over time.

Relevant – This is your “why.” What is your reason for wanting to get in shape? This is a very personal component because your reasons may differ from someone else’s. Maybe it’s to keep up with your kids or grandkids. Maybe it’s to fit into a certain clothing size in time for a reunion. Maybe it’s to look better naked. Whatever it is, make sure it’s motivating to you.

Time-Bound – Deadlines create a sense of urgency and usually push people to get things done. Decide how long you think it will take you to reach your goal, and remember to keep it realistic. You won’t lose 25 pounds in one week, but 25 pounds over the course of a few months might very well be possible. (Note: This does not constitute medical advice. Always consult with your medical team before embarking on any kind of fitness or weight loss plan.)

The Wrap Up

2025, like every year, was full of ups and downs for all of us. I hope you all take some time to give gratitude and appreciation to yourself for making it through–even if it was exhausting, messy, or felt impossible at times. The point is, you made it. Let the new year be one where you extend a little more grace not only to others, but to yourself as well. Set those big goals, and don’t forget to set some slacker goals, too.

Eboni Williams, a licensed psychotherapist and life coach based in Los Angeles, is committed to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly for individuals of color. As an alumnus of Howard University, she is passionate about all things culture, traveling the world, and spending quality time with her loved ones.



