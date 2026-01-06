Ravens Part Ways With Longtime Head Coach John Harbaugh

After an 18-season run that included a Super Bowl victory in 2012, John Harbaugh is out as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens following a tough 8-9 season.

The move comes on the heels of a frustrating 26-24 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, which officially knocked the team out of the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Despite having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson leading the offense, the team struggled to find deep postseason success in recent years, winning just three playoff games during the Jackson era.

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

BALTIMORE — John Harbaugh is out as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

This decision comes just two days after the Ravens were knocked out of playoff contention by a close 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last offseason, Harbaugh signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him signed through 2028. However, that was not enough for him to stay.

Harbaugh, 63, led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2012. Additionally, he was the NFL’s second-longest serving coach, right behind Mike Tomlin of the Steelers. In fact, Harbaugh’s 193 career victories place him 12th in all-time NFL head coach wins.

Nonetheless, recent postseason results raised concerns. In eight years with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson as quarterback, the Ravens won only three playoff games. They also never made it past the AFC Championship Game.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Furthermore, this past season was especially tough. The Ravens, who started the year as Super Bowl favorites, ended up with an 8-9 record. That marked only the third losing season during Harbaugh’s time leading the team.

Now, with Harbaugh gone, the franchise closes a major chapter. The Ravens are expected to search for new leadership and a fresh start as they move forward.



SOURCE: ESPN

RELATED: Ravens Launch 2025 “Ravens Forevermore” Campaign to Celebrate 30th Season

RELATED: Ravens Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Team Store With Fans

Ravens Part Ways With Longtime Head Coach John Harbaugh was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com