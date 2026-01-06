Jonathan Nelson Inks Recording Deal with Tyscot Records

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One of gospel music’s most prominent praise and worship leaders Jonathan Nelson has inked a recording contract with Tyscot Records’ Tyscot Worship imprint as the world’s oldest-operating African American owned gospel label prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Stellar Award-winning / Dove Award nominated singer-songwriter-choirmaster is known for his singalong gospel hits such as “My Name is Victory” and “I Believe (Island Medley).” Nelson is applying the finishing touches to his first album of entirely new material since 2018’s Declarations project and prepping a radio single to impact the gospel radio airwaves by the spring of 2026.

“I’m truly thrilled to announce this new partnership with Tyscot!” Nelson adds. “Bryant [Scott] and his team are well respected in this business. So, it’s a privilege to join forces in this next chapter. I’m excited as we begin to mark new territory, unlock new sounds, create new melodies, and work diligently to take this new sound to the world. I pray that God will continue to bless the work of our hands together. Get ready! New music is on the way! It’s all gas and no breaks. Are y’all ready?? Let’s goooooooo!”

“Jonathan and I started this conversation years ago while riding in a van on a Caribbean island,” says Tyscot Records President, Bryant Scott. “We didn’t force it, and it always amazes me how God brings things to fruition in His timing. I am honored to have Tyscot Worship partner with Jonathan Nelson Enterprises to produce music that glorifies God and edifies the Church.”

ABOUT JONATHAN NELSON. With over 227 million digital streams under his musical belt, Jonathan Nelson has been one of the gospel market’s leading praise and worship recording artists for nearly two decades. Nelson (twin brother of singer Jason Nelson) is the son of a retired Baltimore, Maryland pastor and his late wife. After graduating from the Baltimore School for the Arts, Nelson formed the ensemble, Purpose. They backed a few established gospel artists when they performed in the Maryland area. Their custom-made album, Live in Baltimore: Everything You Are, featured a track Nelson wrote entitled, “Healed.” Grammy® Award winning gospel star Donald Lawrence heard it and had his group Donald Lawrence & Co. record it for their Speak Life album in 2004. It became a Top Ten gospel radio smash and soon other gospel stars such as Rudolph McKissick, Jr. (“The Right Place”) and Troy Sneed’s Youth for Christ choir (“The Struggle is Over”) would record songs Nelson had written and turn them into Top Ten hits. In, 2006 Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin presented him with the Stellar Gospel Music Award for Song of the Year for writing, “Healed.” Then, in 2008, Nelson released his debut album Right Now Praise which featured the Billboard Top Ten hit, “My Name is Victory.” In the years since, he’s written an armful of contemporary church standards such as “Expect the Great,” “Anything Can Happen,” “I Believe (Island Medley),” “Finish Strong,” and “Baba Oh.” Nelson is currently the Director of Worship and Arts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. He and his wife, Christina, have two adult children, J. Andrew and Julianna; and a granddaughter, Amaiah Jazmin.

