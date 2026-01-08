The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

The fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37 year old mother of three who was killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday, has sparked national outrage and renewed scrutiny of federal enforcement actions.

A U.S. official confirmed Good’s identity to CBS News, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said Good was a U.S. citizen. Minneapolis leaders said she was serving as a legal observer of federal activity in the city and was not a target of an ICE arrest operation, CBS News reports.

Good had recently moved to Minnesota with her partner and 6 year old son, according to CBS Minnesota. She was previously widowed after the death of her husband in 2023. Her two older children, a 12-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter, live from her first marriage.

Born in Colorado, Good described herself on social media as a poet, writer, wife and mom who was experiencing Minneapolis. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the family was notified of Good’s death late Wednesday morning and said her daughter was not part of a protest.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Ganger said. “She was extremely compassionate and loving.”

Good earned an English degree from Old Dominion University in December 2020. The university’s president, Brian Hemphill, called her death a tragic killing and a reflection of growing fear and violence nationwide.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. in south Minneapolis and found Good with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Federal officials said the ICE agent acted in self defense, but that account has been challenged by witnesses and video footage circulating online. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are jointly investigating the shooting.

A vigil held Wednesday night drew hundreds of mourners. A GoFundMe created for Good’s family has raised nearly $500,000 as of Thursday morning.

