Pastor Keion Takes Faith Worldwide With Tour

HOUSTON, Jan 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In 2026, Pastor Keion Henderson and Lady Shaunie Henderson will launch the highly anticipated “Not Your Typical” (NYT) Tour, a multi-city, global faith experience bringing their message of faith, authenticity, and cultural relevance to audiences across the United States and internationally. The tour marks a new chapter for one of the fastest-growing churches in America.

Pastor Keion, Founder and Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, is one of the most respected voices in faith and culture. Alongside his wife, Lady Shaunie, they lead a movement that simplifies and demystifies faith, helping people find God and shine as a light in nontraditional places and spaces.

Designed as a high-energy, one-night experience, the NYT Tour creates an atmosphere where worship is alive, truth is raw, and faith meets the realities of everyday life. Free and open to the public with registration, the tour carries forward a movement that began in 2020 as a nontraditional Bible study and has since evolved into a globally respected community centered on growth and transformation.

“This tour represents what happens when faith refuses to stay confined,” said Pastor Keion Henderson. “Not Your Typical is about meeting people where they are with honest, culturally aware, life-changing truth. We’re creating environments where real encounters with God happen and people leave empowered to start again, advance, and excel.”

Lady Shaunie Henderson added, “Not Your Typical is about belonging, restoration, and purpose. People deserve a faith experience that feels real to their lives. Wherever this tour goes, the goal remains the same: people leave knowing they matter, that hope is possible, and that their faith journey can be uniquely their own.”

Each stop features live worship from Lighthouse Music and a message from Pastor Keion. Select cities will offer pre-service mix-and-mingle opportunities before the impactful evening, reflecting the continued growth of The Lighthouse Church, which draws thousands weekly in person and tens of thousands online, shaping the future of modern faith.

Additional registration details and city-specific announcements will be released ahead of each tour stop. To learn more or register, visit https://www.notyourtypical.org/.

About The Lighthouse Church

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) is a contemporary, multigenerational ministry led by Senior Pastor Keion Henderson and First Lady Shaunie Henderson. Founded in 2009, TLHC encompasses two rapidly expanding campuses in Houston, Texas, located in the North and Southeast sectors of the city, and the fast-growing online ministry—LH Nation. The Lighthouse Church offers weekly transformational teachings and biblically grounded principles to its 20,000 dedicated members, and over 900,000 global viewers from across the globe. With a mission to be a light that loves, lifts, and leads, TLHC is creating a space where biblical truths and cultural conversations awaken people to lead a life dedicated to seeking greater purpose.

