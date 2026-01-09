Orioles announce 2026 Birdland Caravan tour details

Aliya Faust

Orioles fans get ready, they’re hitting the road and bringing vibes to you! The Orioles have announced the return of the “Birdland Caravan,” a weekend-long winter tour from Jan. 22-24. You’ll have a chance to meet Orioles players, coaches, the Oriole Bird, Mr. Splash, and Camden Franks. The three-day winter tour will feature meet and greets, youth events, happy hours, and more. Enjoy family-friendly activities on Saturday, January 24 during Kids Day, presented by the Maryland College Investment Plan. Don’t miss your favorite Orioles before they head off to Sarasota for 2026 Spring Training.

