Todd Monken Takes Responsibility for Ravens’ Offensive Struggles, Defends Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken took responsibility for the team’s offensive struggles in 2025, acknowledging he could have done more to support quarterback Lamar Jackson, ESPN reports.

“I didn’t coach Lamar well enough,” Monken said Thursday on the Ryan Ripken Show. “I didn’t have as good of a relationship as I could have. I didn’t do the things we needed to do this year to win enough games.”

Monken is not expected to return as the Ravens’ playcaller following the firing of head coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has already begun its search for a new head coach.

After finishing 16th in the NFL, the Ravens’ offense fell short of expectations despite returning nearly all starters from the previous year. In 2024, Monken led Baltimore to its first-ever No. 1 ranking in offensive production. Jackson’s multiple injuries—including hamstring, back, knee, ankle, and toe issues—also contributed to the team’s struggles, causing him to miss four games and leave two others early.

“I really wish Lamar would have been healthy and seen what we kept building on,” Monken said.

Monken defended his relationship with Jackson, noting the quarterback earned his second NFL MVP award in 2023 and had his best statistical season in 2024 with 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He also praised Harbaugh, disputing claims that the coach had lost the locker room.

Monken cited one lingering regret: not relying more on the run game during the Ravens’ 17-10 AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago, a decision he said he will “have to live with forever.”

