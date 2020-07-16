CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore City Council Wants All Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election

A voter casts their ballot at Williamstown Primary School in Melbourne, during t

Source: The AGE / Getty

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is concerned the city is not ready for November's general election.

He is calling on the state Board of Elections to mail an absentee ballot to every eligible voter.

Earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan requested all eligible voters be mailed an application to request an absentee ballot, but Scott said submitting multiple mailings will lead to "unnecessary confusion."

According to State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone, the Board of Elections is still figuring out money, staffing and working to find voting centers that will comply with social distancing. She said private facilities don't want to host them.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Wants All Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

