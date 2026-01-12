Source: General / Radio One

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 95 in Howard County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The collision, involving a trash truck and a tractor-trailer, happened on I-95 South near Route 100 in Elkridge around 5:30 a.m., police said.

By 9 a.m., two southbound lanes had reopened, and all northbound lanes were clear, the Maryland State Highway Administration reported. However, some southbound lanes remained closed as of 1 p.m.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that 47-year-old Lazaro Miranda of Baltimore was driving a trash collection truck southbound when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of I-95. Authorities have not yet determined why the crash occurred.

Miranda died at the scene. Two passengers in the trash truck, 22-year-old Juan Cormachi and 35-year-old Fausto Flores, were injured and transported to a shock trauma center. The tractor-trailer driver, 42-year-old Abdul Abubakar of Parkville, was also hurt and taken to a nearby hospital. A passenger in the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

One dead, three injured in Howard County I-95 crash was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com