Inside the Ravens’ Growing List of Head Coach Candidates

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving no stone unturned as they search for their next head coach, casting a wide net that includes some of the most recognizable offensive and defensive minds across the NFL. With the franchise at a crossroads, the organization has begun interviewing a mix of seasoned head coaches, respected coordinators, and rising assistants, signaling a desire to carefully evaluate every possible direction.

Among the confirmed interviews are several familiar names with head coaching or coordinator experience. Jim Schwartz, currently the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, brings a reputation for aggressive defensive schemes. Brian Flores, the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, is another proven defensive mind who has previously led a team as head coach. Kliff Kingsbury, formerly the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, and Matt Nagy, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, highlight the Ravens’ interest in offensive innovation.

Kevin Stefanski, the former Cleveland Browns head coach, also appears on the confirmed list, along with Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks and Davis Webb, the Denver Broncos pass game coordinator. On the defensive side, Vance Joseph of the Broncos and Anthony Weaver of the Miami Dolphins round out the confirmed interview group.

In addition to those already interviewed, several candidates are reportedly scheduled to meet with the Ravens. That list includes Mike McDaniel, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, and Jesse Minter, the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator. The Rams are also well represented, with pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Chris Shula both reportedly on the schedule. Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills and Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers complete the group of reported interviews.

As the process continues, the Ravens appear focused on finding a leader who can maximize their talent and set the tone for the next era of football in Baltimore. With such a diverse and accomplished candidate pool, the decision is shaping up to be one of the most significant in recent franchise history.

Inside the Ravens’ Growing List of Head Coach Candidates was originally published on 92q.com