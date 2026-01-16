The Whispers Return With New Gospel Music and Reflect on Their Legacy

The Whispers release gospel track 'I Sing This Song for You', reconnecting with their spiritual roots.

Legendary R&B group The Whispers stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to share exciting news about their latest gospel release, reflect on the legacy of their late members, and reveal plans to welcome a new voice into the iconic group.

Scotty and Lavelle of The Whispers joined Erica to introduce their gospel track, I Sing This Song for You, a remix originally recorded in 2010 for their gospel project Thankful: The Compilation. While fans know The Whispers primarily for decades of R&B classics, Scotty explained that gospel music has always been close to their hearts. The group’s late mother had long encouraged them to explore gospel, and this song represents the fulfillment of that wish. Re-releasing the track now, he said, is part of their desire to reconnect with that spiritual lane and share it with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

The conversation also turned emotional as the group reflected on the loss of original members Walter Scott and Nicholas Caldwell. Walter passed away just six months ago, while Nick died in 2016. Scotty shared that the loss of his brother is still difficult to process and that the grief remains fresh. Despite the pain, he hopes both men will be remembered not only as incredible vocalists, but as family men and lifelong partners who helped build one of the most respected groups in music history. After more than 60 years together, The Whispers’ bond remains rooted in brotherhood as much as artistry.

Another highlight of the interview was the group’s experience working with gospel icon Fred Hammond. Hammond produced portions of the original gospel recording, and Lavelle praised him as a powerhouse vocalist and creative force. Recording at Hammond’s home created a special atmosphere, and the process pushed the group vocally and artistically. The Whispers credited Hammond with challenging them to reach new heights and bringing fresh energy to the project.

In a surprising announcement, the group also revealed they are actively searching for a new member to help continue the legacy. With changes in the lineup over the years, Scotty and Lavelle said they want to bring in someone new rather than recruiting from another established group. Their goal is to give an unknown singer a chance, much like Scotty received when he joined The Whispers nearly five decades ago. Interested candidates can visit the group’s official website and submit a bio along with a performance video for consideration.

Before wrapping up, Erica Campbell thanked the group for their decades of music, memories, and cultural impact. The Whispers expressed gratitude for the platform and support, encouraging fans to download and stream I Sing This Song for You and the Thankful: The Compilation album.

Even after more than six decades, The Whispers continue to evolve, honor their roots, and inspire audiences with music that bridges soul, faith, and legacy.

