Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel has officially closed, marking another major departure from downtown Baltimore as the city continues to adjust to shifting economic conditions.

According to the Maryland Department of Labor, the hotel shut down on New Year’s Eve, resulting in the layoff of 69 employees. Morton’s The Steakhouse, which operated inside the hotel, also closed alongside the property. The building now sits vacant, with the Sheraton name removed from the exterior and the lobby left empty.

The closure is especially significant given the hotel’s location just a block from Camden Yards, where it long served Orioles fans, tourists, and convention visitors. Its absence adds to concerns about foot traffic and hospitality options in the Inner Harbor area.

The Sheraton joins a growing list of recent closures at Harborplace. Retail and restaurant exits over the past year include H&M, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, P.F. Chang’s, and The Fudgery. The Cheesecake Factory is also expected to leave its waterfront location by the end of the month.

WBAL reports that small businesses within Harborplace are also preparing for change as redevelopment construction is expected to begin later this year, prompting some tenants to relocate.

City officials remain focused on long-term recovery efforts. The Baltimore Development Corporation has emphasized continued efforts to attract new businesses and potential hotel operators to downtown Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Greater Baltimore Committee notes that downtown vacancies are a nationwide trend in the post-COVID era. Despite current challenges, Baltimore’s cultural institutions, waterfront setting, historic architecture, and planned Inner Harbor redevelopment continue to position the city for future growth.

Downtown Baltimore Loses Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel And Morton’s Steakhouse was originally published on 92q.com