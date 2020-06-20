Community Affairs Show: Creative Arts Director, Amanda Standard Gives The importance and Power of Movement

This week on the Community Affairs show Cheryl Jackson talks with Amanda Standard about the power and importance of movement. Mrs. Standard talks about how movement helps manage stressors in life. Movement also helps improve physical health. Movement has helped during quarantine by allowing us to connect virtually with others to move together. She shares how it’s therapeutic to connect virtually and move with a group of people. We can even use movement as a tool to heal mentally and physically. She says, just keep moving. Find out about all of the virtual classes and summer programs offered by Divine Dance Institute here: https://www.divinedanceinstitute.com/

About Amanda Standard: A graduate of LaGuardia High School of the Arts 88’, and Howard University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology 95’, Amanda serves as Founder, ED/AD for both Divine Dance Institute, Inc. (DDI) and SoundXpressed Dance Company (Washington DC). Through each, she’s provided novice, pre-professional, and professional dancers the opportunity to study and perform all over the D.C. Metropolitan area, nationally, and abroad. – After almost 20 years of owning and running DDI, the Maryland Dance Education Association presented Amanda with the “Dance Educator of the Year for Private Studios” award, in 2018., and FAME “ Educator of the Year” in 2019. She has taught K-12 while tackling multiple subjects at various levels , and currently serves at Benjamin D. Foulois Creative and Performing Arts Academy, a K-8 specialized program. Through DDI, she has launched the Emerging Artists Showcase, the Pneuma Dance Project Summer Intensive, Seedz Summer Dance Lab, PG Powerdanz Project and the Divine DESIGN Summer Enrichment programs.

