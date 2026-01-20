The Power of Big Dreams | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Power of Big Dreams”

This week, we’ve been celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, and he gave a famous speech called “I Have a Dream.” We’ve all heard those powerful words and that soul-stirring, passionate delivery. Yet, there’s something about the speech that made me stop and wonder. He did not say, “I have a wish.” He said, “I have a dream.” Why? Why did he say, “I have a dream”? Because he knew that dreams are ongoing, that they could become realities.

Wishes, on the other hand, are not something that we really expect to become a reality. We wish upon a star, we throw a penny into a wishing well, but we don’t really expect them to bring us any success. Yet, we know that dreams have power. You can dream about becoming the President of the United States. You can dream about becoming the Vice President. You can dream about starting a business, writing a book. You can dream about making a difference.

So today, I want you to not wish, but to dream. And if you’re going to dream, you might as well dream big.

