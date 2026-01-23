Randy Weston Opens Up About Grief, Faith, and New Music

Weston's godson passed away in a car accident, shaking his faith, but he leaned on God during the darkest moments.

Weston had to 'ungrow' and stay rooted in his calling, even when it wasn't easy, to mature as an artist.

Weston's connection to nature and openness to new experiences fuel his artistic perspective and musical style.

Randy Weston of Judah Band stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about his latest single, “I Believe God,” and the deeply personal journey that inspired it. What began as a conversation about new music quickly turned into a powerful reflection on loss, growth, and learning how to trust God during life’s hardest moments.

Weston shared that the song was born out of one of the most painful seasons he’s ever experienced. He explained that on what started as a normal day, his godson — who had spent the night at his home — tragically passed away in a car accident less than 12 hours later. The young man was a four-star athlete preparing to attend the University of Pittsburgh on a full scholarship, making the loss even more heartbreaking for Weston and his family.

As a father of four, the experience shook him to his core. Weston admitted there were moments when he wanted to give up altogether. But in the middle of the darkness, he leaned into his faith. He told Erica Campbell that it’s easy to say you trust God when everything is going well, but believing in God during painful seasons is what truly shapes a person’s character and spiritual growth.

Campbell, who first met Weston during a radio remote performance years ago, praised his talent and creativity. She reflected on Judah Band’s journey since forming in 2018 and asked how Weston feels he has matured as an artist. His response was honest and refreshing. He said growth required him to “ungrow” first — letting go of outside expectations, opinions, and pressure to fit into certain molds. Over time, he learned to stay rooted in what God originally called him to do, even when it wasn’t the easiest path.

Beyond music, Weston credits his creativity to his everyday life. He revealed that he spends much of his time farming, caring for animals like goats, pigs, and chickens. That connection to nature and openness to new experiences fuels his artistic perspective. Rather than boxing himself into one style or approach, he embraces the many ways God creates and inspires.

By the end of the interview, Campbell encouraged listeners to stream and download “I Believe God,” calling Judah Band’s music uplifting and energizing. Weston shared that fans can follow him and the group on Instagram and Facebook under “Judah Band,” adding with a laugh that it’s really him behind the account — no bots involved.

With honesty, humor, and faith, Randy Weston reminded listeners that even in the darkest moments, powerful music can be born from perseverance and belief.

