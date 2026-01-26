Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is calling on residents to look out for one another as the city digs out from a powerful winter storm that blanketed neighborhoods with heavy snow and sleet.

By Sunday, Baltimore saw between eight and eleven inches of accumulation, leaving sidewalks, driveways, and local streets difficult to navigate. As crews continued clearing major routes, the mayor’s office launched a volunteer effort aimed at helping residents who need extra support.

The initiative, called the Baltimore Snow Corps, connects volunteers with neighbors who need assistance shoveling snow and clearing icy walkways. The program is designed to support seniors, people with disabilities, and others who may not be able to safely clear their own sidewalks. Young people who volunteer can also earn community service hours through the effort.

“We know we are in the thick of the storm right now, and our crews are out and will be out through the rest of the night,” Scott said. “But we also know that people may need a little extra help. This is a moment for neighbors to step up for neighbors.”

According to the mayor’s office, volunteers will be matched with residents in their own communities whenever possible, keeping help close to home and focused on immediate needs. The goal is to make sure sidewalks and paths are safe and accessible as temperatures remain cold and snow continues to stick.

“We will assign you to help someone in your neighborhood because that is the right thing to do,” Scott said, emphasizing that community support is a key part of Baltimore’s storm response.

Residents who need assistance or those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the city by calling 311 or visiting the city’s official website for more information.

Mayor Scott Launches Baltimore Snow Corps To Help Neighbors Dig Out was originally published on 92q.com