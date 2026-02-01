Source: R1 / R1

As Baltimore marks a century of Black history, one local leader is proving that innovation and culture can move in the same lane. Brittany Young, founder and CEO of B360 Baltimore, sat down with 92Q’s Persia Nicole to reflect on nine years of community impact, Black womanhood, and the power of building solutions rooted in lived experience.

B360 Baltimore emerged from Young’s frustration and clarity. She saw two urgent gaps. Baltimore had tens of thousands of open STEM jobs that did not require a four-year degree, yet Black youth were being overlooked and underencouraged. At the same time, policing and incarceration were being treated as solutions instead of investments in opportunity. Young decided to act.

B360 connects Baltimore’s dirt bike culture to science, technology, engineering, and math, reframing everyday skills as intelligence in motion. A wheelie becomes physics. Mixing gas and oil becomes math. The result is a culturally grounded STEM pathway that has served more than 14,000 students across the city and beyond.

Young also spoke candidly about anger, often mislabeled when it shows up in Black women. She calls it passion. A fuel for change. She rejects the idea that Black women owe the world softness, emphasizing kindness, integrity, and self-preservation instead of performative niceness or superhero strength.

Looking ahead, Young says her legacy will be authenticity. Baltimore born, Baltimore raised, never leaving. No code switching. No shrinking. She wants future generations to know she did it her way, without compromising who she was. For Young, the future of Black history is not just survival. It is sustained winning.

Brittany Young Turns Baltimore Bike Culture Into A STEM Pipeline For Black Youth was originally published on 92q.com