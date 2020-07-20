CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore City Schools Will Begin School Year Virtually

Little boy surfing the Internet on laptop at home.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Baltimore City Public Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year online and is planning for an in-person learning option later in the fall.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The district made the announcement on Monday. School leaders said they will plan for a return to an in-person learning option later on this fall.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Using lessons learned from the spring and summer, we sought to balance very immediate health concerns with our mission as educators to support student learning, wholeness, and leadership. In addition to reflecting stakeholder feedback, we were determined that our plan be data-based, both in terms of COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact of distance learning on our most vulnerable students — while avoiding any influence from attempts to politicize this situation. We will continue to create options for learning environments that meet students’ needs by allowing them to safely engage in-person with the staff who care so deeply about their success,” district CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises said in a statement.

An update on next steps will be made public no later than October 16. Administrators are also pushing for a first day of school start date of September 8, after Labor Day, to allow for more time to prepare.

Read More: WBAL-TV

Baltimore City Schools Will Begin School Year Virtually  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Prayers Up: Naya Rivera Is Identified As Body…

The actress was found after going missing for five days in Lake Piru.
07.14.20
Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)”…

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us…
07.14.20
Jekalyn Carr Releases ‘Power of Love’ Music Video

There’s so much power in love!
07.14.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Close