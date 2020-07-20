

The coronacation days (re: coronavirus) are starting to blend together. Hear GRIFF’s prayer about it up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Entanglements & Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors & Quarantine Church [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Days That Keep Blending Together [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: