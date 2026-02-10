Source: HarperCollins Publishers / HarperCollins Publishers

Los Angeles, CA) — February 8, 2026 – Today, Live Nation Urban (LNU) and multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer, producer, actress, and global icon, Brandy Norwood, announce “A Conversation With Brandy: Phases Book Tour.” The tour will see Brandy take the stage for intimate conversations in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, celebrating her debut memoir, Phases (out March 31) and the extraordinary journey behind her legendary career.

Long before the world knew her as The Vocal Bible, Brandy first discovered her rare, resonant voice singing in church–an early spark that would carry her from Mississippi to the global stage. From Moesha nights and the cultural takeover of “The Boy Is Mine,” to her history-making role as the first Black Disney Princess, Brandy has shaped generations of fans.

With the book tour, she reflects on the soaring highs that made her a superstar and the private struggles that shaped the woman she is today. For the first time, Brandy shares the real story behind the voice and the artistry–the fearless, remarkable story of hope, resilience, and the strength it takes to make peace with the past. It’s the story of the girl so many of us grew up with, finally told in her own words.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, February 5 at 10AM local time, going on-sale on February 6 at 10AM local time. Every ticket includes a copy of Phases (published by Hanover Square Press).

“A Conversation with Brandy: Phases Book Tour” Dates

March 29 – Los Angeles, CA // Montalban – Buy Tickets HERE

April 1 – New York, NY // Brooklyn Paramount – Buy Tickets HERE

“A Conversation With Brandy: Phases Book Tour” is the latest addition to LNU’s highly anticipated slate of tours and festivals taking place in 2026. Earlier this month, they announced Elmiene’s upcoming North American/Europe headline tour, taking place this Spring in support of his anxiously awaited full-length debut album, sounds for someone. They also announced the return of GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots to the iconic Hollywood Bowl, with A Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip-Hop, produced in partnership with the LA Phil. Set to take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, the one-night-only concert special will feature The Roots and NAS, with special guests T.I., Bun B, De La Soul, and more. In addition, LNU has partnered with Student Freedom Initiative to announce HBCU Awarefest, the largest HBCU fundraiser in history, taking over Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 26 with a stacked lineup including John Legend, Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and more.

The year 2025 saw a slew of highly successful LNU campaigns, including the Roots Picnic, BET Experience, Broccoli City, Black On The Block, Lil’ Weezyana Fest, ONE Musicfest, “An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak,” “New Wave Tour,” and “Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout,” along with the announcements of the “Room 112 Tour” and the “Girls Love Karaoke Live 2025-2026 Tour,” both of which are currently underway.

Stay tuned for more to come from Live Nation Urban in 2026.

“A CONVERSATION WITH BRANDY: PHASES BOOK TOUR” was originally published on praiserichmond.com