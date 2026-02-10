Donnie McClurkin’s “Better Afterwhile” Reaches #1

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

(Los Angeles, CA) – Gospel music legend Donnie McClurkin claims the #1 position on the Billboard Mediabase Gospel Chart with his powerful single “Better Afterwhile.” The song closed out 2025 as one of the fastest-growing songs at gospel radio, resonating deeply with audiences nationwide. Recorded live in front of an intimate audience at TBN Studios, “Better Afterwhile” captures the unmistakable spirit, honesty, and vocal authority that has defined McClurkin’s ministry and music for more than three decades. Written by Donnie McClurkin and produced by Tre’ Corley and Trent Phillips, “Better Afterwhile” blends classic gospel with contemporary worship energy. Its steady rise to the top of the charts reflects strong listener response and sustained airplay support across major and secondary gospel markets.

“‘Better Afterwhile’ was born out of real-life challenges. It’s for anyone who’s had to keep believing while the answers felt delayed. This song speaks to the truth that God is faithful, time is never wasted, and what He promises will come to pass, even if it takes a while,” says McClurkin.

Since its release, the single has become a staple at gospel radio, connecting with listeners through its honest testimony and uplifting message, a reminder that faith remains steady even when circumstances are not. (Photo Courtesy of Wander Creative)

“Better Afterwhile” further solidifies Donnie McClurkin’s enduring influence as one of gospel music’s most trusted voices, continuing to bridge worship, testimony, and musical excellence for a new generation of listeners.

About Donnie McClurkin

Donnie McClurkin is one of the most recognized voices in gospel music, with a career spanning over three decades. A trailblazer, minister, and worship leader, McClurkin has earned multiple Grammy®, Dove, Stellar, BET, NAACP Image, and Soul Train Awards, solidifying his status as one of the genre’s most celebrated artists. With more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, McClurkin’s music has transcended denominational and cultural boundaries, inspiring generations through heartfelt worship and messages of hope. He has shared the stage with icons across gospel and mainstream music and has been featured on some of the world’s most prominent platforms, from televised specials and award shows to international crusades and worship gatherings.​​​​​​

Donnie McClurkin’s “Better Afterwhile” Reaches #1 was originally published on praiserichmond.com