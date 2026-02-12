Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty 5 Of The Most Memorable NAACP Image Awards Moments Over the Years For decades, the NAACP Image Awards have celebrated Black excellence across film, television, music, and activism. But beyond the wins and red carpet looks, the show has delivered powerful moments that shaped culture and sparked conversation.

Here are five of the most unforgettable NAACP Image Awards moments.





1. Rihanna Accepts the President’s Award in 2020

When Rihanna received the President’s Award, she did not make it about herself. She used her speech to call for unity and collective responsibility, saying, “We can only fix this world together.”

At the time, her philanthropic work through the Clara Lionel Foundation had already impacted education, emergency response, and global health initiatives. The moment reminded viewers that influence means nothing without action.





2. Jesse Williams Delivers a Viral Humanitarian Speech in 2016 Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jesse Williams’ acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award instantly became one of the most talked about award show speeches of the decade.

He addressed systemic racism, police brutality, and cultural appropriation in a way that was direct and unapologetic. Clips of the speech spread across social media within minutes, turning the NAACP Image Awards stage into a national conversation.





3. Black Panther Dominates the Awards in 2019

When Black Panther swept major categories including Outstanding Motion Picture, it felt bigger than a movie win.

The film represented a global celebration of African culture, Black heroism, and big budget storytelling centered around Black characters. The cast and creative team used the stage to celebrate representation and thank audiences for showing up in record numbers.

It was a defining moment for modern Black cinema.





4. Chadwick Boseman Honored After His Passing

After Chadwick Boseman’s passing in 2020, the NAACP Image Awards became a space of collective mourning and celebration.

His posthumous wins for his work reminded audiences of his impact both on and off screen. Tributes poured in from fellow actors and fans, turning the ceremony into a powerful reminder of legacy, excellence, and purpose.





5. Beyoncé Receives the Entertainer of the Year Award

When Beyoncé received Entertainer of the Year, it felt like a crowning moment. From music to film to business ventures, her cultural influence had reached every corner of entertainment.

Her acceptance speech focused on uplifting future generations and pushing for continued progress in representation. It was not just about career longevity. It was about impact.