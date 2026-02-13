Baltimore Teen To Face Charges After Toddler Shoots Himself

Source: General / Radio One

A 17-year-old is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself late Thursday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Wilbron Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle. The child was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the firearm involved belonged to a 17-year-old family member. Authorities said the weapon was accessible inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police confirmed Friday that charges against the teenager are pending as the investigation continues. Officials have not released additional details about how the child gained access to the gun.

The shooting remains under review.

