Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Over the last month, state and local officials have been working to repair the Potomac Interceptor pipeline after a blockage caused sewage to spill into the Potomac River. Instead of being normal about this, President Donald Trump has instead used the sewage leak to continue his feud with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. Here’s everything we know about the Potomac sewage spill, from Trump’s reaction to how soon the spill is expected to be repaired.

What Caused The Potomac Sewage Spill?

According to AP, DC Power, the utility company that manages the Potomac Interceptor, said it discovered a large rock dam about 30 feet away from where the rupture occurred. After discovering the blockage, DC Water said it would take an estimated four to six weeks longer to fix the breach than they originally expected.

The pipeline was leaking 40 million gallons of wastewater daily during the first five days of the spill, though Sherri Lewis, a spokesperson for DC Water, has said that the overflows have been limited in the days since.

“Most days we have had none,” Lewis said. “However, until we have full functionality restored to the Potomac Interceptor, there remains a risk of limited overflow, but the risk and amount are minimal.”

Lewis maintains that D.C.’s drinking water supply was never impacted by the spill, as it has a primary impact system separate from the impacted sewage line. While testing revealed dangerous amounts of E. coli in the immediate area of the spill, further testing of D.C.’s drinking water found that levels remain low.

Why Is President Trump Beefing With Gov. Wes Moore Over The Spill?

Because he can? That’s genuinely the best answer I can give you. Yes, the Potomac Interceptor runs through D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, but the affected pipeline segment is under the control of a D.C. utility company and the federal government.

Still, that didn’t stop Trump from placing blame for the Potomac sewage spill on Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a Truth Social post. “There is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Moore, released a statement pointing out the absurdity of Trump’s post. “The President has his facts wrong — again,” Moussa said. He added, “Apparently, the Trump administration hadn’t gotten the memo that they’re actually supposed to be in charge here.”

How is D.C. Handling The Potomac Sewage Spill?

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a local public emergency due to the Potomac sewage spill. The emergency calls on city officials within the district to “activate, implement, and coordinate mutual aid agreements between the District of Columbia and federal, state, or local jurisdictions as needed to assist in the District’s response to the Incident.” The emergency will remain in place for at least 15 days.

In addition to the emergency declaration, Bowser asked Trump to direct FEMA to “establish regular interagency coordination calls among federal agencies, affected states, and the District to maintain shared situational awareness and align federal assistance.” She also requested 100% reimbursement from the federal government for costs incurred by the district and the DC Water utility during the repairs.

It appears that local officials are doing their best to address the Potomac sewage spill safely and efficiently, but instead of providing federal support on his own, Trump is once again exploiting a crisis to pick fights with his perceived enemies.

Everything We Know About The Potomac Sewage Spill was originally published on newsone.com