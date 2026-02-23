Listen Live
Honoring the Life & Legacy of Raymond Reeder

Honoring the Life & Legacy of Raymond Reeder

Honoring Raymond Reeder: A legendary DMV architect whose pen and soul shaped the sound of Gospel. From Richard Smallwood to Yolanda Adams, his melodies will echo forever. 🎹✨

Published on February 23, 2026

The music industry, specifically the heart of the DMV’s gospel community, mourns the passing of a true giant, Raymond Reeder.

Legendary singer, songwriter, and Grammy-winning producer, Raymond Reeder is the pen and the voice behind some of your favorite artists like Yolanda Adams, Tony Terry, and even Richard Smallwood. He was an original member of Richard Smallwood with Vision, and a musical director who helped define the sound of a generation. Raymond was the pen behind some of the most beautiful songs in our catalog. He wrote ‘Save the World’ for Yolanda Adams, which earned him a Grammy Award. He also wrote ‘Be Open’ for Richard Smallwood’s Healing project, and for R&B lovers, he’s the one who gave us Tony Terry’s hit ‘With You.’

He wasn’t just a songwriter; he was a mentor, a vocal master, and a musical director who pushed every artist in his orbit toward excellence.

Check out this beautiful tribute from singer/songwriter and producer, Damien Sneed:

