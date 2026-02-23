NAACP HONORS REV. DR. JAMAL-HARRISON BRYANT

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

LOS ANGELES (Feb 6, 2026) – Today, the NAACP announced that Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant will receive the prestigious Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award at the “57th NAACP Image Awards” Creative Honors on Thursday, February 26 in Los Angeles.



The Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award celebrates individuals whose courage, advocacy, and impact continue the NAACP’s legacy of advancing civil rights and building a more just society. Previous honorees include Jotaka Eaddy, Benjamin Crump, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Stacey Abrams.



“The NAACP Image Awards is proud to honor Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, whose leadership is rooted in scholarship, action, courage, and an unwavering commitment to justice,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair, NAACP National Board of Directors. “Through his dedication to service, he has challenged systemic inequities across the country and advocated for communities that are too often overlooked. We are honored to present the Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award to a leader who inspires us to confront injustice, uplift unheard voices, and lead with faith and conviction.”



“Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant’s influence stretches across culture, economic accountability, and activism, reshaping how communities organize and demand change in real time. The NAACP honoring him with the Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award acknowledges his advocacy, vision, and courage to advance meaningful change,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.



Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant is a nationally recognized faith leader, civil-rights strategist, public theologian, and community architect whose work stands at the intersection of scholarship, spirituality, social justice, economic accountability, and public policy. His influence extends across faith communities, civic institutions, and national movements advocating equity and accountability.

Dr. Bryant’s leadership of the Target FAST represents one of the most significant, Black-led consumer accountability movements of the last 50 years, advancing equitable business practices, supplier diversity, and respect for Black buying power. Rooted in the historic legacy of the Civil Rights Movement, the campaign reflects his belief that economic leverage remains one of the most powerful tools for social transformation.



A third-generation minister, Dr. Bryant founded Empowerment Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, Maryland, which became the fastest-growing congregation in the 200-year history of the AME Church. Since 2018, he has served as Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga.. Serving alongside his wife, Dr. Karrianna Bryant, First Lady and Executive Pastor of Creative & Experience, has led a season of revitalization marked by multigenerational unity, expanded cultural relevance, and increased national impact in community outreach, economic justice, and public-policy engagement.



Prior to entering the pastorate, Dr. Bryant served six years as National Youth and College Director of the NAACP, where he mobilized more than 70,000 young people worldwide in coordinated nonviolent civic, political, and social justice campaigns, establishing his national reputation as a skilled organizer and strategist. He is also a proud graduate of Morehouse College and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.



Leading up to the “57th NAACP Image Awards,” the NAACP will host a number of events highlighting Black voices, artistry, and talent, including:



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

The” 57th NAACP Image Awards” Celebrity Golf Invitational, will take place at the El Caballero Country Club. The official opening event to NAACP Image Awards Week will feature a conversation with NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23-WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NAACP will recognize winners in non–televised Image Awards categories nightly in a Virtual Awards Show hosted by Angel Laketa Moore (ThatChickAngel) and actor, gamer and NAACP Image Awards nominee Khleo Thomas on YouTube/NAACPPlus Monday, February 23-Wednesday, February 25.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

NAACP+ Studios Short Film Showcase celebrates bold storytelling and the power of film to drive social change. The event features original short films from the 2025 Cinematic Shorts Film Competition winners, spotlighting visionary filmmakers whose work centers culture, community, and justice. The showcase also highlights Climate in Color, an NAACP initiative supporting filmmakers from frontline communities telling human-centered climate justice stories impacting Black communities. The evening concludes with the presentation of NAACP Image Awards trophies for Outstanding Short Form (Animated), Outstanding Short Form (Live Action), and Outstanding Short Form Documentary—reinforcing NAACP+ Studios’ commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and inspiring lasting impact through film.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

Entertainers, artists, and activists will unite for thought-provoking conversations at the NAACP Hollywood Symposium hosted by Gia Peppers at the Museum of Tolerance. Programming includes a panel discussion– Ageless Ambition: Thriving in Hollywood at Every Age featuring actors Blair Underwood and Nia Long, along with Anna Banks of AARP, and moderated by Associated Press Entertainment Reporter, Jonathan Landrum. A panel discussion will bring together executives from Black-owned production companies for a candid conversation on shaping the future of the entertainment industry. A presentation by Showrunner Wendy Calhoun pulls back the curtain on vertical dramas, the fast-growing, mobile-first format reshaping how stories are written, shot, and consumed.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

NAACP Image Award nominees in select non-televised categories will be honored at the “57th NAACP Image Awards” Creative Honors. The evening will include the announcement of winners in select categories and the presentation of the Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award to Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant in recognition of his years of service and advocacy.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

Multi-hyphenate artist and fashion icon A$AP Rocky will be presented with the Vanguard Award for Fashion at the NAACP Image Awards Reception & Fashion Show, in recognition of the influence and impact he has made in fashion and creative culture. Hosted by actress Meagan Good, the fashion show will also feature a showcase from Black designers including House of Gray (formally Grayscale), Bishme Cromartie, BruceGlenn, and Diarra Bousso.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

Live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the “57th NAACP Image Awards” will air on BET and CBS at 8 PM ET/PT. Hosted by NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian Deon Cole, the evening will recognize and celebrate the achievements of some of the biggest names in Hollywood and highlight honorees of the prestigious President’s Award, Chairman’s Awards and Hall of Fame Award.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1:

To close out the “57th NAACP Image Awards,” week of events, the NAACP Youth and College division will host the Young, Gifted, and Black Brunch. The brunch will feature panel discussions centered on the power of young people using their voice for organizing, progress and justice.

By visiting www.naacpimageawards.net, the public can vote to determine the winners of the “57th NAACP Image Awards” in select categories. Voting closes on February 13, 2026, at 12:00 midnight (ET.) Winners will be revealed during the “57th NAACP Image Awards” telecast on Saturday, February 28 live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, on BET and will simulcast on the CBS Television Network. NAACP will also recognize winners in non–televised Image Awards categories at the “57th NAACP Image Awards” Creative Honors Thursday, February 26 and virtually on YouTube/NAACPPlus Monday, February 23-Wednesday, February 25.

